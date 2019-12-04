You wouldn’t know it by looking at his (relative lack of) output, but Caribou (real name Dan Snaith) has been busy over the past few years. His most recent album, Our Love, came in 2014, but yesterday, he started hinting that a comeback was nigh. In a teasing tweet from yesterday, he wrote, “You didn’t think I just made one track in 5 years did you?” Snaith has actually made a whole album, and he just announced that Suddenly is set for release on February 28, 2020. He also shared “You And I,” a kaleidoscopic synth-pop tune that goes to a lot of different places in just four minutes.
Snaith says of the song, “‘You and I’ was one of the first tracks on the album that I started, and one of the last tracks I finished; it existed in some form or other throughout the whole arc of making the record. It also captures a lot of what the record, and the title of the album, are about — the track changes suddenly and unpredictably, and it is about a change in my life that happened out of the blue.”
Listen to “You And I” above, and below, find the Suddenly art and tracklist, as well as Caribou’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Sister”
2. “You And I”
3. “Sunny’s Time”
4. “New Jade”
5. “Home”
6. “Lime”
7. “Never Come Back”
8. “Filtered Grand Piano”
9. “Like I Loved You”
10. “Magpie”
11. “Ravi”
12. “Cloud Song”
03/16/2020 — Hamilton, ON @The Studio
03/17/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
03/18/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
03/19/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
03/20/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera
03/21/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
03/22/2020 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/23/2020 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus
03/24/2020 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/25/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/26/2020 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Early show)
03/27/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/28/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/30/2020 — Brighton @ The Dome
04/01/2020 — Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory
04/02/2020 — Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds
04/03/2020 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
04/04/2020 — Glasgow @ The Barrowlands
04/05/2020 — Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
04/06/2020 — Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol
04/07/2020 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/21/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
04/23/2020 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
04/24/2020 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
04/25/2020 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
04/26/2020 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
04/27/2020 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/28/2020 — Cologne, DE @ E-werk
04/29/2020 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda
04/30/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique
05/23/2020 — London @ All Points East
06/25/2020 — Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
07/09/2020 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/10/2020 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/11/2020 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
08/12/2020 — Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Garden
08/15/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends
08/16/2020 — Kiev, UA @ Art-Zavod Platforma
Suddenly is out 02/28/2020 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.