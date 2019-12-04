You wouldn’t know it by looking at his (relative lack of) output, but Caribou (real name Dan Snaith) has been busy over the past few years. His most recent album, Our Love, came in 2014, but yesterday, he started hinting that a comeback was nigh. In a teasing tweet from yesterday, he wrote, “You didn’t think I just made one track in 5 years did you?” Snaith has actually made a whole album, and he just announced that Suddenly is set for release on February 28, 2020. He also shared “You And I,” a kaleidoscopic synth-pop tune that goes to a lot of different places in just four minutes.

Snaith says of the song, “‘You and I’ was one of the first tracks on the album that I started, and one of the last tracks I finished; it existed in some form or other throughout the whole arc of making the record. It also captures a lot of what the record, and the title of the album, are about — the track changes suddenly and unpredictably, and it is about a change in my life that happened out of the blue.”

Listen to “You And I” above, and below, find the Suddenly art and tracklist, as well as Caribou’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Sister”

2. “You And I”

3. “Sunny’s Time”

4. “New Jade”

5. “Home”

6. “Lime”

7. “Never Come Back”

8. “Filtered Grand Piano”

9. “Like I Loved You”

10. “Magpie”

11. “Ravi”

12. “Cloud Song”

03/16/2020 — Hamilton, ON @The Studio

03/17/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

03/18/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

03/19/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

03/20/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera

03/21/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

03/22/2020 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/23/2020 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus

03/24/2020 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/25/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/26/2020 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Early show)

03/27/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/28/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/30/2020 — Brighton @ The Dome

04/01/2020 — Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

04/02/2020 — Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds

04/03/2020 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

04/04/2020 — Glasgow @ The Barrowlands

04/05/2020 — Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

04/06/2020 — Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol

04/07/2020 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/21/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

04/23/2020 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

04/24/2020 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

04/25/2020 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/26/2020 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

04/27/2020 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/28/2020 — Cologne, DE @ E-werk

04/29/2020 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda

04/30/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique

05/23/2020 — London @ All Points East

06/25/2020 — Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest

07/09/2020 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/10/2020 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/11/2020 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

08/12/2020 — Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Garden

08/15/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends

08/16/2020 — Kiev, UA @ Art-Zavod Platforma

Suddenly is out 02/28/2020 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.