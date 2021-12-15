Indie Mixtape 20: Carly Cosgrove Can’t Resist ‘School Of Rock’

Quick note before we get into it — the singer of this band is not, in fact, named Carly. His name is actually Lucas and his band Carly Cosgrove takes its name from a combination of the titular character and actor of the Nickelodeon show iCarly. Okay, now that that’s out of the way, this Philadelphia trio hearkens back to the midwestern emo scene of the early 2010’s with clean open-tuned guitars that incorporate some tapping, and melodic vocals that sometimes break into harsher sections. The lead single, “Munck,” immediately brings to mind bands like Brave Bird and Oliver Houston, which makes this writer especially nostalgic for a past life.

To celebrate the new single, the trio sat down to talk Prince, socks, and Denmark in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Bombastic, sexy, visceral, authentic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

For the art we make and being kind people.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Philly above all! Best community in the world that got us to where we are! It’s filled with diverse people and music and amazing places to play.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Bryan Warren from Weatherbox! The way he approaches songwriting and arrangements is very unique and effective. He inspires us to think about our instruments and parts differently.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

At a café in Copenhagen, Denmark.

What album do you know every word to?

Ctrl by SZA.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Boston Church at the Church in Philly in 2017.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

It’s all about the socks.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Lil Nas X.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Bad Girls” by MIA.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Cheap hotels near me.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Sparks Fly by Miranda Cosgrove.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I’ve slept in my car in North Carolina in July heat on a tour before.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

No one in the band actually has a tattoo!

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Prince.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

One of our friends saw construction workers throwing out the “door” from our first EP’s cover art and stopped them and then carried it multiple blocks through North Philly to give to us.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t take everything so seriously.

What’s the last show you went to?

Tennis at Union Transfer.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

School of Rock.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I’d like for him to cook for me.

“Munck” is out now on Wax Bodega. Listen here.

