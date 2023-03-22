Falling in love can be daunting. But falling out of love is even more terrifying. “There is the art of loving, this is the art of forgetting how,” Caroline Rose sings on “Miami,” one of the lead singles which previewed their upcoming album The Art Of Forgetting.

Songs like “Miami” and album opener “Love / Lover / Friend” stand as haunting juxtapositions to Rose’s previous exuberant, tongue-in-cheek LPs such as 2020’s Superstar. Throughout The Art Of Forgetting, Rose trades in blown-out synths for wood and string instruments, documenting their grief, pain, and breakthroughs on 14 tracks. Marking Roses rawest, most emotional work to date, the musician periodically slips loving voicemails from their grandma into their music: “It got me thinking about all the different ways memory shows up throughout our lives,” Rose said in a statement. “It can feel like a curse or be wielded as a tool.”

Ahead of the release of their album The Art Of Forgetting, which is out Friday, Rose sat down with Uproxx to talk, Elon Musk, performing in a bull fighting ring, and embarrassing tattoos in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

You are probably asking for adjectives but this is what I say…”Miniature dark comedy soundtracks.”

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Come on, you and I both know humanity’s not gonna make it that far.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Given we pretty much only see the inside of the venue every night, that is basically impossible to answer, but one time we played a show in a bullfighting ring in Fitero, Spain and that was the most memorable show of my life. I’ve never ate so well nor partied so hard in my life.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I would say the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar has most inspired my work. He somehow fused camp, melodrama, and color with gore, passion and the grotesque. An artist truly ahead of his time in every way.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Best meal of my life is my mom’s enchiladas.

What album do you know every word to?

I am currently trying to forget every John Mayer lyric ever written so I can have some space for new material in my brain.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Another impossible question to answer but I remember being really blown away by Tame Impala’s light show when we saw them at ACL a few years ago.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

The best outfit for performing is definitely something long sleeve with lots of layers and is completely unbreathable.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I don’t use Twitter but my favorite person to follow on that would be Elon Musk because Lord knows what he’ll say next!

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

The most played song is actually a podcast. We play it for every new person who sits in the van for at least 6 hours… And that podcast is Dirty John.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Zac Efron shirtless”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Any of Swamp Dogg’s albums. His demographic is all of humanity.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

One time I slept on someone’s bean bag chair and woke up with a dirty thong on my foot.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I’m too embarrassed to tell you.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I’ll pretty much listen to anything that doesn’t have the lyrics “red dirt road” in it.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Brought me coffee in bed.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Tell Jenna Williams you have a major crush on her.

What’s the last show you went to?

Big Thief.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Lord of the Rings.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

This is why I do music, I don’t have any other talents.

The Art Of Forgetting is out 3/24 via New West. Find more information here.