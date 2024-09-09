Who needs a traditional album rollout—certainly not Cass McCombs. Today (September 9), the “We Belong To Heaven” musician pulled a Beyoncé. However, instead of a collection of new tracks, McCombs went deep into his vault to unleash some vintage goodies.

Cass McCombs’ new surprise album, Seed Cake On Leap Year, is a ten track body of work featuring some of his earliest works. The previously unreleased records were initially recorded between 1999 and 2000, inside of Jason Quever’s San Francisco apartment.

McCombs and Quever’s musical relationship can be heard on past projects including McCombs’ debut 2002 EP Not The Way. Seed Cake On Leap Year isn’t McCombs only venture into his past. Three of his earlier projects, including Not The Way, 2003’s A, and 2005’s PREfection, were reissued.

With Cass McCombs’ As Paint On Fur Tour slated to kick off on September 19, the timing couldn’t be more impeccable. Continue below for Seed Cake On Leap Year artwork, tracklist, and more.