Cass McCombs has been at it for a minute now, and as his first three projects — the EP Not The Way and the albums A and PREfection — are all around 20 years old, the trio is getting a fresh reissue. This is the first time the projects are in print since their original release in the early 2000s.

McCombs has celebrated the announcement by sharing a previously unheard demo of PREfection track “Sacred Heart,” complete with a new video. On top of that, he’s also going on a quick tour, the As Paint On Fur Tour, starting in September.

Listen to “Sacred Heart (Demo)” above. Find McCombs upcoming tour dates below, along with the tracklists for the vinyl reissues.