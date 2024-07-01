Cass McCombs has been at it for a minute now, and as his first three projects — the EP Not The Way and the albums A and PREfection — are all around 20 years old, the trio is getting a fresh reissue. This is the first time the projects are in print since their original release in the early 2000s.
McCombs has celebrated the announcement by sharing a previously unheard demo of PREfection track “Sacred Heart,” complete with a new video. On top of that, he’s also going on a quick tour, the As Paint On Fur Tour, starting in September.
Listen to “Sacred Heart (Demo)” above. Find McCombs upcoming tour dates below, along with the tracklists for the vinyl reissues.
Cass McCombs 2024 Tour Dates: As Paint On Fur Tour
09/19 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley *
09/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
09/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^
09/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
09/27 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
* with Papercuts
^ with Advance Base
Not The Way Tracklist
A1. “Not the Way”
A2. “So Damn Pure”
A3. “Opium Flower”
B1. “Your Mother and Father”
B2. “Nobody’s Nixon”
B3. “It’s Getting Colder”
A Tracklist
A1. “I Went to the Hospital”
A2. “Bobby, King of Boys Town”
A3. “What Isn’t Nature”
A4. “AIDS in Africa”
A5. “A Comedian is Someone Who Tells Jokes”
B1. “Gee, It’s Good to be Home”
B2. “Meet Me Here at Dawn”
B3. “When The Bible Was Wrote”
B4. “My Pilgrim Dear”
B5. “Bedding Down Post-Xmastime”
B6. “My Master”
PREfection Tracklist
A1. “Equinox”
A2. “Subtraction”
A3. “Multiple Suns”
A4. “Tourist Woman”
A5. “Sacred Heart”
B1. “She’s Still Suffering”
B2. “Cuckoo”
B3. “Bury Mary”
B4. “City of Brotherly Love”
B5. “All Your Dreams May Come True”