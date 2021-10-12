There have been few albums this year that have allowed for such pure reflection as Cassandra Jenkins’ An Overview On Phenomenal Nature. The album’s modest seven songs leave a lasting mark between Jenkins’s gentle vocals, guitar, and ponderous moments of spoken word. But hearing some of the initial mixes of these songs, it gives a window into the unexpected directions in which they could have gone.

With the just-announced (An Overview On) An Overview On Phenomenal Nature, the New York native Jenkins presents the initial bones, sketches, demos and outtakes of these gorgeously languid tracks. Out November 19 via Ba Da Bing, it’s an insightful window into the evolution of these songs, like the “Hailey (pRemix)”, a drum machine-driven, low-key dance pop number. There’s even a new song from the initial sessions that Jenkins and producer Josh Kauffman (who has worked with everyone from Bob Weir to Taylor Swift) put down together.

Listen to”Hailey (pRemix)” above, see Cassandra Jenkins’s US and European tour dates here, and below, find the (An Overview On) An Overview On Phenomenal Nature art and tracklist.

1. “Michelangelo (Demo)”

2. “New Bikini First Take)”

3. “Crosshairs (Interlude)”

4. “Ms. Cassandra”

5. “American Spirits”

6. “Hailey (pRemix)”

7. “Ambiguous Norway (Instrumental)”

8. “Hard Drive (Security Guard)”

(An Overview On) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature is out 11/19 via Ba Da Bing Records. Pre-order it here.