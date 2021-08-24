Charlie Watts, Drummer For The Rolling Stones, Is Dead At 80

Charlie Watts, who was the drummer for The Rolling Stones, has died at 80 years old.

The band shared a statement confirming Watts’ passing from his spokesperson, which reads, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Watts dropped out of the Rolling Stones’ September tour following a medical procedure. A band representative said at the time, “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Watts was born on June 2, 1941 in London, England. He went on to join The Rolling Stones in 1963 and was one of the band’s longest-tenured members. In 1989, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of the band.