Chezile has quite the story.

Earlier this year, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native was homeless. Then, one of his songs — “Beanie,” from his November 2023 debut EP 47 — started blowing up online. Last month, HITS Daily Double noted “Beanie” was racking up “800k daily streams and 20% week-over-week growth for the past two months.” Currently, the track is closing in on 100 million plays on Spotify, and Chezile (pronounced “Che-zill”) has 11.7 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Now, he’s capitalizing on the momentum with new music. In September, he released “Wally,” and today (December 6), he unveiled “Still In Love.” Like the songs that preceded it, the new one is defined by its immediately appealing chill vibes.

Fortunately for his growing fan base, Chezile is set to release an album in 2025.

Chezile’s life really has changed radically since the start of 2024. In June, Chezile shared some insight on his ascent, writing in the description of a TikTok video, “Just a few months ago, I was homeless, moving from motels to Airbnbs. Absolutely none of this growth would be possible without you guys. I’m forever grateful & love love love love YOU ALL.” In a video from November, he summarized, “Made this song when I was homeless now it’s at 70 million streams <3."

Listen to "Still In Love" above.