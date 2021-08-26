Currently on his All-American Road Show tour, Kentucky favorite Chris Stapleton stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to perform a bluesy rendition of his Guy Clark cover, “Worry B Gone,” which appears on last year’s Starting Over.

Rocking a giant turquoise-studded hat, Stapleton performed surrounded his band, which includes his wife and backing vocalist Morgane Stapleton. Together, they rolled out a spirited reimagining of Clark’s 2006 track, which longs for a medicinal escape from “a world of trouble I need to forget.”

Chatting with Vulture about his decision to cover the late Clark, who died in 2016, Stapleton said last year, “With musicians, it’s saddening for those of us who loved all their music because you wonder what else was there. Like, ‘Man, we’re not going to get anymore music.’ The cool thing with musicians is that a lot of their wisdom and humor and life is recorded. I don’t have that with my dad, or my aunts and my uncles, or my grandparents. I don’t have recordings of them pondering the world. But we get that with musicians. So in the coolest way, while it’s tragic that we lose some of these folks, musicians get to live on.”

Check out Stapleton’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers above.

Starting Over is out now via Mercury Nashville. Get it here.