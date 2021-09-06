Chvrches are fresh off the release of a new album, Screen Violence. As a band does when they have something new to push, they’ve been on the promotional circuit in recent days, and this weekend, they took to CBS This Morning to perform for the program’s “Saturday Sessions” series. For the show, the group took to the stage to perform Screen Violence highlights “Good Girls,” “He Said She Said,” and “California.”

In a recent interview, the band told Uproxx about the origins of Screen Violence, with Lauren Mayberry saying, “Screen Violence was actually a proposed band name that we didn’t end up using. So, we were thinking in summer 2019 of what we wanted to do and then that list of names resurface and that phrase just really jumped out of the page. ‘Cause we all love that, filmmaking and making a David Cronenberg-y take on it and the questions that he was posing. And even sonically, a lot of the instruments that we use and the composers and writers that we admire were working on those films. And then after writing a few songs, I think for me, it was partly talking about violence through screens and by screens. […] I think that’s been really fun to play with, especially with the imagery on the record and the imagery in terms of the album artwork and the videos and the visuals. How can you take that genre and bend it to tell your stories?”

Check out the CBS This Morning performance above.

Screen Violence is out now via Glassnote. Get it here.