Coldplay just released their new single, “Higher Power.” While that seems to indicate the band has a new album on the way, they haven’t officially announced one yet… although Chris Martin has done everything he can to let fans know that one is more than likely on the way.

Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland spoke to Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp this morning (as NME notes), and when asked about the possibility of a new album, Martin chose his words carefully. That said, he did everything but directly say the band has a record coming, saying, “We’re not supposed to say, but there won’t not be one.” Buckland added, “We’ve recorded more than one song.”

Elsewhere, Martin spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and while he didn’t talk about the album that doesn’t officially exist, he did speak about his willingness to experiment musically, saying, “I think that every artist is completely intertwined with what’s happening culturally and what’s happening technologically around them, you know? So when the delay pedal came through, whoever invented that, then you had all these amazing delay pedal records. So we’ve existed in the band concurrently with the barriers between types of music coming down… which for us is the biggest blessing in the world. When we started, it was like, ‘You’re a white indie band and this is urban radio and this is alternative radio and basically old fashioned racist statements.’ Of course we fit in a box at the beginning, and then right now in 2021, everyone’s doing everything. You can like Olivia Rodrigo as much as you like AC/DC and no one thinks that’s weird, and that’s musical utopia for me. […] It’s miraculous. So why would you want to stay in one box?”

