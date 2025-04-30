To paraphrase one of her biggest hits, Bonnie Raitt gives Chappell Roan something to cry about.

In an interview with W Magazine, “The Giver” singer was asked to name the song that makes her shed tears when she hears it. “‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ by Bonnie Raitt, makes me cry every time,” Roan replied. It should be illegal for radio stations to play that track without warning — it’s hard to drive when you’re sobbing.

Roan also said that Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning Roma had her bawling, as did the documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice. “I cried at the end because she has Parkinson’s disease and she lost her voice,” she shared. “It just put so much in perspective, like: f*ck everything; I have the ability to use my voice! She’s one of the greatest vocalists of all time, and to see her struggle was gut-wrenching.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Roan revealed her biggest pet peeve (“When people name-drop”), first kiss (“In my parents’ driveway. I was 15”), and favorite Halloween costume. “I am not a Halloween girl,” she said. “My favorite Halloween costumes I admire from afar, because I’m always the b*tch who has the cat ears on and that’s it. My work outfit is like Halloween! But when I was a child, I was a red M&M for three years in a row.”