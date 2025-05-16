The most recent live Foo Fighters performance was in August 2024, shortly before Dave Grohl revealed that he has a daughter “born outside of my marriage.” A 2025 tour was reportedly canceled, and Grohl has kept busy as the spokesperson for rock ‘n’ roll, but the Foos have announced their first concert since last summer. The band will headline the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts on October 4 — without drummer Josh Freese.

Freese, who took over for Taylor Hawkins following his tragic death in 2022, announced in an Instagram note that he’s been “let go” from the group.

“The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given,” he wrote. “Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

He continued, “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.

No replacement drummer has been announced.

You can find out more about the Foos’ Singapore show here.