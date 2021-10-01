For nearly a decade, Tanner Jones fronted a pop-punk band from Orlando named after a Happy Gilmore gag – and yet, Jones never once felt like he could even attempt to write a You Blew It! song that was actually funny. At least not the kind of funny he brings on “Sold Our Shirts,” a single from his new and much more circumspectly monikered project Couplet. “I was listening to a lot of Grandaddy, who I think are very good at writing lyrics that are cheeky in a way that You Blew It! or pop-punk could not get away with,” Jones admits, and “Sold Our Shirts” broke his years-long artistic deadlock by imagining a “fairy tale for a touring band”: their Pitchfork scores are always higher than the other guys, venues pay them what they’re worth, and they never miss any milestones of their friends back home. A few years removed from quietly shuttering You Blew It!, Jones was still uncertain about whether he would ever publicly release music again as he shared “Sold Our Shirts” with some fellow artists to see if it resonated. Maxwell Stern of Signals Midwest sent a note back to Jones, describing it as the sequel to “Bands With Managers,” Pedro the Lion’s scorched earth screed on indie rock careerism. For Jones, “it was the most mindblowing compliment I could think of.”

Couplet’s spiritual connection to that song goes deeper than Stern likely anticipated. “Bands With Managers” was the opening track on Achilles Heel, a deeply embittered album that foreshadowed David Bazan’s disbandment of Pedro the Lion and subsequent formation of Headphones – a low-key electro-pop project created amongst longtime collaborators and friends. This is almost the exact circumstances under which Couplet was forged, as Jones’ email exchanges with Chicago emo fixtures Adam Beck of Sincere Engineer and Evan Weiss soon became a full-fledged band. LP1 sounds like nothing Jones or Beck or Weiss have ever made, but it does sound like Mice Parade, The Postal Service, and The Notwist, all of whom also applied their punk and emo-leaning origins to define the sound of early 2000s lap-pop.

And much like “Bands With Managers,” “Sold Our Shirts” is an unmistakably autobiographical account, fueled by the envy and disillusionment that can only come from a marginal level of success that somehow makes things worse than outright failure. Even if You Blew It!’s debut Grow Up, Dude helped define what “emo revival” meant before the term went mainstream, it’s hard to look at a band with that name and that album title and that album cover and assume they aspired for longevity. But as soon as You Blew It! started to experience some semblance of commercial and critical acclaim with 2014’s Keep Doing What You’re Doing, Jones started to see the rot setting in. Touring for nine months per year made the band financially viable, but at the cost of relationships and more sustainable career options. Opening gigs for The Wonder Years, State Champs, and Taking Back Sunday put them in front of bigger crowds than they could ever manage on their own and also made it nearly impossible to operate outside of the pop-punk market.

Jones noticed that the band’s decision-making was almost always fraught with financial considerations; not just the tour schedule, but second-guessing their songwriting instincts if a song felt too pop-punk or emo, or not pop-punk enough. An admitted combination of hubris and bad timing sealed the fate of Abendrot, You Blew It!’s final album. While Jones assumed the band’s prior success would ensure patience with their newly wistful and somber tones, especially in the context of a mid-November release, its arrival was met with indifference at best; emo’s fourth wave had reached a low ebb by the end of 2016 and three days after the election of Donald Trump, it was admittedly tough for anyone to care about any album. “I’m not sure how much of an impact it had on the release of the record,” Jones said in 2017. “I’d like to say it had a big one, but it could be the very simple fact that people just didn’t like that record either.” The ensuing tour tanked and as of now, the story of You Blew It! ends with a grace note of irony – shortly after they publicly called it quits, they accepted an offer to do a three-show run in Florida opening for American Football, the kind of gig that rarely seemed to arise when they were an active band.

But by that point, Jones had already taken the opportunity to join five of his friends in starting up Easy Luck, a coffee shop and bar in Orlando where he works to this day. After years of the just-making-it touring grind, Jones prefers his routinized lifestyle – “working at a coffee shop from 6:30 to 3:30 PM and then going home and going for a run and having dinner and then going to sleep.” Despite the reputation of Florida in general and Orlando in particular, Jones has come to appreciate the college kids and “Birkenstock-wearing, hippie granola types” responsible for making Orange County the bluest-leaning one in the state. While begrudgingly acknowledging Ron DeSantis’ often-progressive environmental legislation, he also points out how Florida’s notoriously anti-vaxx governor has become a rallying point for his community. “It’s a nice thing to bond over but there’s definitely shame in it,” Jones says, “being in a state led by this guy who’s lashing out at reporters every single day over the most inane shit.”

When I interviewed Jones about all of this back in 2017, I left feeling pretty certain that he’d never make music again – or at least never allow himself to be fully reliant on music as a source of income or self-esteem. And that’s why Couplet is allowed to exist in 2021. “We’re all approaching it as a way to explore sonically and lyrically, because the stakes were so low,” Jones tells me. “No one was expecting anything.” Sparked by “Sold Our Shirts,” Jones started writing a handful of songs when he met up with Beck at a Sincere Engineer show in 2019. “He said, ‘please come up to Chicago and I’ll record you for free,’” he recalls. “So I booked a flight for April 2020 and of course that didn’t happen.” Jones linked back up with Weiss, the Into It. Over It. and Pet Symmetry frontman who also produced Keep Doing What You’re Doing and Abendrot. Jones describes his demos as “guitar and maybe a beep-boop drum track and vocals,” before Beck and Weiss rearranged and remixed them into the pointillist and nearly guitar-free synth-pop tracks that populate LP1. As their exchange of ideas continued long past its original weekend plans, Jones decided to build Couplet out into a full-on band rather than a solo project – “the amount of collaboration they were putting into it was as valuable, if not more so, than your traditional ‘three guys getting into a room and banging out a song.’”

But now that Couplet is an actual band with an actual album and, thus, an actual album rollout, Jones is again wrestling with the same aversion to pretense and self-promotion that soured the last few years of You Blew It!. LP1 undeniably owes its creative process to the pandemic and Jones has no interest in turning it into a narrative. “The arrogance to cite the pandemic and how it should be some kind of token to accentuate the artist’s struggle and increase the value of the output is where my true ire lies,” he explains in an email a few days after our initial talk. “The thing’s killed millions of people and changed everyone’s lives, and now some band wants me to covet their songs because their process was different? Wild.” There are times where he wishes he could drop music anonymously and others where he’s inspired by how his peers use social media to be forthright and vulnerable about their artistic process. There are days when he wants to listen to literally anything other than DIY punk and a few hours after we’re done speaking, he’ll be at a show for Florida up-and-comers Virginity. But for now, Couplet’s owes its existence to the same pure and noble impulse that will forever inspire friends to start a band just so they can name it after one of their favorite movie quotes. “This brings me a lot of joy, it brings Evan a lot of joy, it brings Adam a lot of joy,” Jones stresses. “And what are you doing in life? You’re mostly chasing joy, and that’s what this whole thing is.”

____

Prior to the formation of Couplet, I recall you expressing ambivalence about whether there was space for you to make music again. How does this concern sit with you now?