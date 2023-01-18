Following the success of his album Fantasy Gateway album, Cuco is going to perform in concerts across the US next month. Today (January 18), the Mexican-American singer announced the dates for his Interdimensional Tour.

As a Los Angeles County native, Cuco is known for blending his blending his alternative music with influences of his Mexican heritage. He has brought an alternative edge to Latin music and conversely given alternative music a Chicano touch. Cuco best exemplified that sound with his second album Fantasy Gateway that was released in July. The LP featured his breakthrough hit “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Kacey Musgraves and Mexican singer Adriel Favela.

In support of the Fantasy Gateway album, Cuco will go on embark on the Interdimensional Tour next month. The tour kicks off in San Francisco on February 27. Going into March, Cuco will visit cities like San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and New York. The tour also includes Cuco’s two stops in Mexico City where he will open for Tame Impala. Check out his website for information on when tickets will be available.

Cuco’s Fantasy Gateway album also featured duets with Mexican-American singer DannyLux in “Decir Adios” and Mexican artist Bratty in “Fin Del Mundo.” Last month, Cuco released the heartfelt song “Pendant” as a tribute to his grandfather. To kick off 2023, he dropped the aptly-titled single “First Of The Year.”

Find his upcoming tour dates below.

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/28 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

03/01 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Observatory

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Portal – Area 15 (Meow Wolf)

03/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

03/10 – Mexico City @ Palacio de los Deportes with Tame Impala

03/11 – Mexico City @ Palacio de los Deportes with Tame Impala

03/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall