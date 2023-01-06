Bratty is kicking off the new year with new music. Yesterday (January 5), the Mexican singer-songwriter released the alluring muisc video for “Continental” featuring Nsqk and Méne.

Bratty is bringing an alternative edge to Latin music. Bratty is the musical project of Jenny Juárez who grew up in Culiacán, Sinaloa. For “Continental,” Bratty teamed up with fellow Mexican acts Nsqk and Méne. Her love song is reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s music with a folk rock sound that you can dance to. In the dreamy track, she trades verses with Méne about a romance that feels otherworldly.

“In one of my sessions in Monterrey, I finally had the opportunity to meet Rodrigo and Luis (Nsqk and Méne),” Bratty said in a statement. “I had heard about their projects and I was intrigued since they are both young Mexican artists from the north. I love that the realization of this song is totally homemade. Rodrigo and I produced it and the three of us wrote the lyrics.”

“Continental” is one of the songs on Bratty’s upcoming release Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP. She previewed the EP last month with “¿Y Cómo?” featuring Spanish group Hinds. Bratty’s EP that’s coming soon features collaborations with Metronomy, Álvaro Díaz, Depresión Sonora, and Yawners.