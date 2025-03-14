Los Angeles singer-songwriter Cuco has a pair of albums — 2019’s Para Mi and 2022’s Fantasy Gateway — under his belt. Now, he’s got a third in the chamber: Ridin’ is set for May 9 via Interscope. The project is billed as an homage to Cuco’s LA roots.

Today (March 14), he previewed the project with “My 45.” The track sees him collaborating with Jean Carter for an especially smooth and soulful three minutes.

Cuco says of the album:

“Everybody listens to music when they’re driving. Music is part of your commute, whether you’re in a good or bad mood. You’re ridin’ through the motion of your life where nothing is linear. All of my songs here are romantic, whether that’s in a super-animated way or sad and heartbroken.”

Per a press release, the album features “Cuco’s signature blend of dreamy psychedelia, R&B, and traditional Latin influences, creating a sonic landscape that captures the essence of modern Chicano culture.” It also notes the project “celebrates regional touchstones” including “AM radio, classic soul arrangements, lush horn sections, and vintage car culture while exploring coming-of-age themes of romance and friendship.”

Listen to “My 45” above.