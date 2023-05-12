Iconic electronic duo Daft Punk called it quits in 2021, but we’ve been hearing from them a lot lately. That’s because it’s the tenth anniversary of their final album, 2013’s Random Access Memories. Daft Punk marked the occasion today (May 12) by releasing a deluxe anniversary edition, which features about a half hour of previously unheard material from the era.

The highlight is “Infinity Repeating,” a song with The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas that didn’t end up making their album (“Instant Crush,” their other collaboration, does appear on the original LP, though). It’s a slow-burning effort, carried by keyboards and synths as the intensity gradually picks up over the course of the song.

Elsewhere in the bonus tracks are a couple of early looks at the album’s two Pharrell collaborations, “Get Lucky” and “Lose Yourself To Dance.” There’s an “early take” of “Get Lucky,” which runs for just half a minute and features the songs opening. They’ve also included “vocoder tests” for “Lose Yourself To Dance,” which sees the band and Pharrell trying out some different vocal settings.

Listen to “Infinity Repeating” and the “Get Lucky” early take above.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition) is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.