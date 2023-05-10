This month, one of the most acclaimed albums of the 21st century turns 10. The fourth (and possibly final) LP by the pioneering French electronic duo Daft Punk, Random Access Memories topped the charts in more than 20 countries, spawned one of the era’s most ubiquitous hits with “Get Lucky,” and won multiple Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year (for “Get Lucky”). A decade later, it remains a healthy streamer, with six of the album’s 13 tracks racking up at least 100 million spins. By pretty much any metric, it stands as a significant milestone in contemporary pop culture, an occasion marked by a special “10th Anniversary Edition” due Friday. It is also — according to some people — overrated. Maybe you have noticed this. Whenever there is a conversation about Random Access Memories, the matter of its supposedly exaggerated “rated-ness” always seems to come up. In lists of overrated albums, RAM is a mainstay — this is true now, and it was true in 2013. The year after the album came out — and around the time that Daft Punk was collecting all of those Grammys — journalists were already insisting that RAM was (emphasis mine) “widely considered overweening or at least overrated by dance-music purists.” “Random Access Memories is overrated” is such a commonly stated opinion that it’s practically a meme on social media. Even professional critics have gotten into the act: In 2021, when Pitchfork “rescored” a selection of classic album reviews, the site inevitably singled out RAM, lowering it from a “Best New Music” worthy 8.8 to a lukewarm 6.8. “RAM has some jams, but it doesn’t feel pivotal in the same way that [Daft Punk’s second album] Discovery did,” Pitchfork concluded. “It didn’t push pop music forward; it merely opened the door for countless Moroder cameos and convinced Pharrell that what the world really needed was a 24-hour ‘Happy’ video.” With all due respect to Pitchfork: 99.9 percent of albums, even the great ones, do not “push pop music forward” in any meaningful way. But most of the time we do not punish artists for not producing another Kid A or To Pimp A Butterfly. Usually, we are happy if the music bangs and the lyrics are quotable (or at least are not embarrassing). So, why is Random Access Memories, of all the prestige records that have come out in the past decade, frequently singled out as “overrated”? And is it actually overrated? Before I answer those questions, I should concede an obvious point: Talking about art in terms of whether it’s “overrated” can be reductive and kind of stupid. Because calling something overrated is not really about the art, it’s about how other people are talking about the art. It is an expression of misanthropy toward opinions held by strangers. This is why any marginally popular or acclaimed cultural artifact can be credibly labeled “overrated” in the social media era, as it has likely inspired discourse that many of us find to be annoying. Conversely, when something you like is called overrated, it can feel like a personal attack, because that’s basically what it is. In this instance, if you still put “Get Lucky” on your backyard barbecue playlists, there are plenty of individuals — second-guessing music critics, snarky Twitter commenters, those pesky “dance-music purists” — who are prepared to tell you that your taste is butt. So: Why is Random Access Memories considered overrated? My investigation began in my own backyard: In the review I wrote back in 2013 — which went up right before it was released and right after it leaked — I noted that there were rumblings about hype in the run up to the album. Even before Random Access Memories was officially rated, people sensed that it might be overrated. “This will be remembered as the third-best Daft Punk album,” I predicted. (I think I nailed that one!)

To understand why that is, we need to pull back for a wider view of the musical landscape of 2013. This was a year when we were all just getting used to the ways in which music is currently distributed, consumed, and discussed. Spotify was around, but it only had about 24 million subscribers. Pandora was almost three times as popular, and piracy was still a viable alternative for freeloaders. The industry expectation that listeners would pay for digital downloads was dwindling as album sales sank to new lows. On social media, album cycles were also shrinking — the days when a big-tent record might dominate the conversation for more than a week or even a handful of days were long gone. There was palpable anxiety among artists and record labels that music was now more ephemeral than ever. And this prompted a massive overcorrection that resulted in some truly bizarre marketing schemes that tried (and mostly failed) to drag music out of computers and back into the physical world. The gambits became instantly infamous: Jay-Z announced the arrival of Magna Carta … Holy Grail in a Samsung commercial. Eminem talked up The Marshall Mathers LP 2 with Brent Musburger and Kirk Herbstreit during a college football game. Katy Perry rented an 18-wheel semi-trailer truck and deployed it on a cross-country journey to promote her latest album, Prism. Lady Gaga strapped on something called the Volantis, purported to be the world’s first flying dress, at a lavish press event for her record, Artpop. Most spectacular of all, the eternally dopey rock band 30 Seconds To Mars celebrated Love Lust Faith + Dreams by launching the album’s first single into outer space. It was one small step for man, one giant leap for meaningless gimmicks. Desperate times called for desperate measures, and these superstars — all of whom were hawking what can be delicately described as “not their best work” — went to extreme lengths to get somebody (anybody?) to pay attention to them for more than the length of time that it took to type out 140 characters. And then there was Daft Punk, who were the savviest when it came to marketing their first record in eight years. Like the others, they relied initially on old media, including billboards in major cities and a tantalizing teaser that ran during an episode of Saturday Night Live. But unlike their peers, Daft Punk successfully seduced the public. Another ad featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers that aired on the video screens at Coachella was bootlegged and pored over online by fans and media commentators. What drew people to Random Access Memories was nostalgia for a simpler media era when an album like Michael Jackson’s Thriller or the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack could seemingly be everywhere all at once. The point was never to “push pop music forward.” Rather, it was a deliberate reach-back to a less cluttered time, a journey from a modern multiverse to an idealized, shared universe ruled by two largely anonymous Frenchmen. In the end, they did what everybody else attempted and failed to achieve — they turned their record into a genuine event, like the musical equivalent of a summer blockbuster. The marketing campaign worked extremely well. Maybe too well. When people heard Random Access Memories, they discovered that it wasn’t quite the album they had been promised. It was, in some respects, the opposite of what was expected. Though not everyone was prepared to admit this right away. In that same Pitchfork “Rescored” article, the review of Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery was also amended but in a positive direction, going from a mediocre 6.4 to a perfect 10. And that aligns with how music criticism in general has evolved. To put it in somewhat oversimplified terms, Discovery is a pop album loaded with bops, which was not something that a typical indie-leaning critic would have been into in 2001. But by 2013, which coincided with the height of “anti-rockism” in critical discourse, that had flipped as a new generation of writers rose to prominence.