It’s been over two decades now since Gorillaz dropped their self-titled debut album in 2001. Damon Albarn was in a different stage of his life then, and he thinks that some of his extracurricular activities played a role in his vocal range.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Albarn said:

“I can’t quite believe I can still hit the falsetto,” he joked of his voice on the debut album. He continued, “That first record has a crazy amount of falsetto. [It was] definitely… related to the drugs I was taking. I was a much more irresponsible human being. I was hitting some notes I really didn’t think coming back I’d be able to hit again.”

Gorillaz are in the middle of celebrating that and other albums with a series of anniversary shows.

Gorillaz co-creator and artist Jamie Hewlett also said of the project’s future, “For me and Damon, it’s just… it’s fun. We get to do whatever we want to do. Damon gets to make whatever music he wants to make. He’s not in a band anymore, he’s free to experiment.” Summing up the band’s manifesto, he added, “If you have the ideas, then keep moving forward.”

