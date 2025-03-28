Gorillaz have had some lengthy gaps between albums before: 2017’s Humanz came out over six years after 2010’s The Fall. But, they’ve been dropping projects at a good, consistent clip lately, most recently releasing Cracker Island in 2023. Now, it looks like they have a follow-up just about ready to go and set to launch in 2025.

In a recent interview with French publication Les Inrockuptibles, Damon Albarn said (as Billboard notes, translated from French), “I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

Furthermore, Gorillaz visual artist Jamie Hewlett reportedly told a Gorillaz fan account on Instagram, “Yes, the new album is coming out this year.” The same post also claims Albarn said on a French podcast that he’ll be finished the album in six weeks.

Meanwhile, aside from a new Gorillaz album in 2023, Albarn also returned to Blur to drop the album The Ballad Of Darren. But, Albarn may ultimately be ready to put Blur behind him for good, as he said while performing at Coachella with the band in 2024, “In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig.”