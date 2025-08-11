Gorillaz have been on a roll over the past decade, releasing four albums, the latest being 2023’s Cracker Island. Damon Albarn indicated recently that a new Gorillaz album is coming this year, and we might get some tastes of it soon, it appears.

In a recent Channel 4 interview with Albarn and Jamie Hewlett (as Mixmag notes), they were asked about their upcoming residency and Albarn said, “We’re playing the first album, second album, and third album, then the fourth one is a mystery.” When asked if the fourth show would include new music, Albarn said, “There might. I mean, yes, in that sense, yeah.”

The mystery show is set for September 3, so in a few weeks, concert clips of fresh songs could start hitting social media. The other shows include the band playing Gorillaz on Friday, August 29, Demon Days on Saturday, August 30; and Plastic Beach on Tuesday, September 2.

In a recent interview with French publication Les Inrockuptibles, Damon Albarn said, “I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!” Additionally, Hewlett reportedly told a Gorillaz fan account on Instagram, “Yes, the new album is coming out this year.”