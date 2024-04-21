Most new acts in music dream of making it onto Coachella’s official lineup. When done well (i.e., Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed 2018 headlining set), an entertainer’s appearance at the annual festival can catapult them into another stratosphere. On the other hand, a bad showing (sorry Grimes and Frank Ocean) can turn any performer into a laughingstock online.

However, after Blur’s rough performance during Coachella 2024’s first weekend, the band seemingly had no desire to return. But as previously scheduled, yesterday (April 20), the band returned to fulfill their contractional obligations. While the crowd was much more receptive, that didn’t stop Damon Albarn from dropping a disappointing bomb.

At the end of Blur’s set, Albarn turned to the audience to reveal the group could be heading to retirement before performing their 1999 classic “Tender.” “In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Albarn made this claim. Back in December 2023, as Albarn discussed the band’s reunion album, The Ballad Of Darren, he told Les Inrockuptibles (via Far Out Magazine) Blur was inching toward an indefinite hiatus.

“It is time to wrap up this campaign,” he said. “It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honor to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah. I’m not saying I won’t do it again, it was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”