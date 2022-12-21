The tragic death of Terry Hall from The Specials has shaken the music world. The vocalist was 63 and battling a “brief illness,” according to the band’s statement. Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Blur just shared a tribute to Hall, covering The Specials’ song “Friday Night, Saturday Morning.”

On Twitter, Albarn shared the video of him doing a rendition of the song on piano, adding the caption: “Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you.” His playing is passionate and thoughtful.

Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you. pic.twitter.com/0JFpRZUEmb — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) December 20, 2022

People in the comments shared links to when Hall joined Blur onstage for a performance in the 90s.

The official statement about Hall’s passing read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters, and lyricists this country has ever produced.” It continued: “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,” adding, “He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love, Love, Love.’”