Damon Albarn is one of the busiest people in music. In the past decade, he’s put out solo albums and projects with Gorillaz; Africa Express; Rocket Juice & The Moon; The Good, The Bad & The Queen; and Blur. The most recent Blur album was 2015’s The Magic Whip, the supporting tour for which was the last time the band performed a proper live show. The band’s last headlining show (according to Setlist.fm) was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 29, 2015. On March 29, 2019, though, Blur had a surprise mini-reunion during Albarn’s Africa Express concert, performing three songs.

Now, though, they’re coming back: On July 8, 2023, Blur will be performing their first show in eight years at Wembley Stadium. The gig was announced today (November 14) and tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 18.

Meanwhile, in recent times, it’s Gorillaz that has kept Albarn the most busy. The band’s latest album, Cracker Island, is set to drop in 2023. It follows 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. There’s no word yet if the Blur show at Wembley will coincide with the release of a new album from the group.

