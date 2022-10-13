The Dan Auerbach-led supergroup The Arcs put out the dreamy, soul and and vintage rock album Yours, Dreamily in 2015 to much acclaim. Along with The Black Keys singer, the lineup of The Arcs included Big Crown Records co-founder Leon Michels, the dearly departed and highly influential producer/multi-instrumentalist Richard Swift, Menahan Street Band’s bassist Nick Movshon, and Dap Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss. It’s a stable of retro-minded aces and they’ll all appear on The Arcs upcoming second album, Electrophonic Chronic — even Swift — due out on January 27th on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label, and co-produced by Auerbach and Michels.

“This new record is all about honoring Swift,” Auerbach said in a statement. “It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing, singing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.” Electrophonic Chronic promises more crate-digging soul, retro-pop and vintage rock. The new single, “Keep On Dreamin'” is a gorgeous, melodic, and trippy revivalist number. The accompanying video is a journey through a psychedelic pinball world.

Watch the video for “Keep On Dreamin'” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Electrophonic Chronic below.

1. “Keep On Dreamin'”

2. “Eyez”

3. “Heaven Is A Place”

4. “Califone Interlude”

5. “River”

6. “Sunshine”

7. “A Man Will Do Wrong”

8. “Behind The Eyes”

9. “Backstage Mess”

10. “Sporting Girls Interlude”

11. “Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

12. “Only One For Me”

Electrophonic Chronic is out 01/27/2023 via Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order it here.