Indie Mixtape 20: Danielle Durack Still Loves Aaron Carter

On her new album No Place, Danielle Durack delivers ten tracks documenting significant heartbreak, relayed through vivid descriptions and intimate journal entries. The record takes inspiration from a versatile range of influences and sonic pallets, embodying everything from classic songwriters like Joni Mitchell and The Beatles to modern indie icons like Hop Along and Boygenius.

Ahead of the record’s release later this week, we’re happy to give an exclusive look at the new video for “There Goes My Heart,” another track from No Place, which was directed by Kristene Morgan. “When I wrote this song, I was at a point where every day felt like a mountain to climb,” Durack said in an email. “Little things like getting out of bed, making food, social interactions, and other very ordinary things were laborious activities. I wanted to visually encapsulate that feeling of a broken heart and what it looks like in an everyday context, and I’m so stoked I got to collaborate with Kristine on it.”

Morgan added: “What I love about this song and the video we created is that the journey can be through the mundane and the resolution can be a little messy. It was so rewarding to work with Danielle on this video because it allowed for really truthful moments to take the center stage.”

To celebrate the new song, Durack sat down to talk Aaron Carter, listening to “Life Is A Highway” in the van, and Mean Girls in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Jesus, who hurt you?

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Honestly what a dream to be remembered at all. As long as my music doesn’t become a meme, I’m thrilled.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Probably Seattle! Lots of devout music fans and I’ve got a lot of friends up there who are always super supportive/receptive. It always feels a little bit like coming home.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My childhood babysitter, Austin, was the first person I sang my songs to. She was the only person in my childhood who really fed my dreams so I have her to thank for where I’m at today. I think I would have given up pretty early if it wasn’t for her.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

It was a breakfast spot in San Diego called The Mission. I had some kind of green chili eggs situation, it was life-changing. I ascended.

What album do you know every word to?

Honestly, there’s not a lot of brain left that isn’t entirely taken up by lyrics. The latest probably being Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III. Sara Bareilles’ Little Voice was a staple from high school. Aaron Carter’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was burnt into my young developing mind. The list is very long.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

That’s so hard! I saw S. Carey play at Crescent Ballroom back in 2014 and that was one of the coolest experiences. He had 3 drummers on the stage and somehow everything sounded so tight and precise. I was mesmerized the entire time. That was absolutely the best show I’ve seen in terms of musicianship, but I also had a really great time seeing Say Anything at The Marquee. They brought a beer bong out on stage. Very different experiences. Hard to choose.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I’m definitely more of, like, an Ed Sheeran than a Lady Gaga. I’ve learned that nice pants and a T-shirt are the way to go for me. Sometimes I’ll go crazy and wear a dress/heels but it always backfires. I’m already pretty uncomfortable on stage baring my soul and whatnot so the less I have to be self-conscious of while I’m up there, the better.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@sydneysprague and her meme account @_bouncylincolnseldestdaughter_ ! I also adore astrology meme accounts.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Life Is A Highway.” Always feels right. Hits every time.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Masterclass” because I saw St. Vincent did one on songwriting and wanted to check it out!

What album makes for the perfect gift?

This is a bit of a cop-out, but my favorite records I’ve ever received as gifts were bands I had never heard of. It’s a really special way to be put on to something new. To name a few, I’ve received a St. Vincent record, a Wild Pink record, and this year I got 1 Of by Ben Seretan. All 10/10.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

On my first tour I slept on a sailboat in Southern California.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I got my first tattoo when I was 19 — it reads “Stay Foolish” placed kinda wonky on my left bicep. It was originally on a NASA poster, but I heard the phrase for the first time when reading a commencement speech by Steve Jobs. It basically holds the sentiment that you have to be a little crazy to dream big, and that’s okay. It’s a reminder to myself for the rest of my life not to get jaded or grow out of that mindset.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Not going to lie, I indulge in a looot of pop music. The list of artists who make me turn off the radio is far shorter than the list that keeps me listening. That being said, there is a special place in my heart for Bieber.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I guess I’m lucky to say this is a really hard question. Maybe my mom? When she willingly destroyed her body and sacrificed her financial and general freedom to raise my silly ass?

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Your attitude doesn’t serve you and you’re missing out on a lot of life as a result. Try to be more open.

What’s the last show you went to?

Andy Shauf at Crescent Ballroom

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Mean Girls.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I am basically incompetent in the kitchen I would probably make box mac n cheese and hope he finds it charming/nostalgic.

No Place is out January 15. Pre-order it here.