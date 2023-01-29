Crown Royal has tapped Foo Fighters‘ frontman Dave Grohl to star in its upcoming commercial for Super Bowl LVII. In a pair of teaser trailers released on the Candian Whiskey company’s official YouTube account, Grohl can be seen in his element, in the studio, singing (well, sort of) the highest praises of the top-shelf liquor brand.

The “Crawl” singer softly approaches the mic after some essential (and hilarious) vocal exercises and, with varying inflections, utters two simple words: “Thank You.”

The singer’s comedic chops flow naturally throughout the short clip, which is sure to garner laughs. The ad will supposedly add “a whole lot of meaning” and be a “thank-you of epic, Grohl-sized proportions.”

In the second ad, Grohl is seen again in the studio, but he’s not behind the mic this time. Throughout the clip, the former Nirvana drummer reads a list of random words, from peanut butter and paint rollers to batteries and trash bags. Fans will have to tune into the big game to find out what it all means.

“Dave just found out what these objects have in common. Tune in to the big game on 02.12.23 to find out too….” the video’s caption read.

The Diageo brand liquor is one of the spirits brands across the country. The 60-second ad, which was initially 30 seconds, will be the liquor giant’s debut.