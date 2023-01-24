Who Are The Music Performers For Super Bowl LVII?

Arguably one of the biggest nights of the year, Super Bowl LVII, will be hitting television screens on February 12. The annual sporting event, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, typically draws millions of viewers yearly. 2023 will be no different. This year, Rihanna will join legendary performers — artists like Beyonce, Prince, and Michael Jackson — when she takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Lift Me Up” singer made the announcement on social media this past September, sharing a pic of herself holding a football. Recently, the new mother dropped a teaser trailer of her upcoming performance, only amping up the anticipation.

Ri also dropped a limited edition Super Bowl-themed collection with her Savage X Fenty lingerie company earlier this month. The “Game Day” collection will feature 17 sporty styles, including varsity jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, and more.

But before the billionaire singer takes the stage, several other acts are expected to appear. Country star Chris Stapleton will be opening the show with a rendition of the national anthem. Emmy award-winning Abbot Elementary actress Sherly Lee Ralph is expected to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice.”

The lineup doesn’t stop there. Iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface will be singing “America the Beautiful” at the ceremony.

Super Bowl LVII premieres Sunday, February 12, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET