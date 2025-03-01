The punk rock community is in deep mourning. Based on reports, the genre has lost a monumental pioneer.

According to Rolling Stone, frontman for the New York Dolls and the last surviving original member of the pioneering punk act, David Johansen, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson for Johansen, they confirmed the musician had transitioned yesterday (February 28). “David Johansen died at home in NYC on Friday afternoon holding hands with his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah,” they wrote. “[David was] surrounded my music, flowers, and love. He was 75 years old and died of natural causes after nearly a decade of illness.”

For years, Johansen battled with several different medical complications seemingly connected to stage four cancer diagnosis and brain tumor discovery. During the time, Johansen’s family sought out the public’s help to raise money for his treatment, which included around-the-clock care as he had been bedridden and at one point incapacitated.

Fans rallied behind Johansen in hopes he would make a full recovery. Now that he has passed, supporters of Johansen have flooded to various social media platforms to reflect on his legacy. Many are sharing positive notes about his contribution to punk music. While others are thinking back on his acting catalog, which included appearance in the movies Scrooged and Let It Ride.

With the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame months away, rock fans hope that the ceremony features a tribute to David Johansen as a proper punk-worthy send off.