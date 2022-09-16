Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Asphalt Meadows is out today, after a bunch of great singles, some of which required some walking and a QR code. Last night, they celebrated by bringing the title track to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Their performance is meditative and thoughtful as leader Ben Gibbard dances and sings like an animated narrator telling a story as the bright guitars provide a colorful backdrop. It’s a vibrant slice of their new album that is sure to inspire watchers to check it out to hear more.

About the release of Asphalt Meadows, the band said in a statement, “The day that for so long felt so far away is finally here. Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful. We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we’ve done and everything still to come. We hope you love Asphalt Meadows as much as we do — it belongs to you now. We can’t wait to see you at all the shows ahead. As always, thank you for listening.”

Watch their performance of the title track above.

