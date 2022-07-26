Come mid-September, we’ll have a new Death Cab For Cutie album, as Asphalt Meadows is set for release on September 16. They announced the album back in May, and now they’ve made their first late-night TV appearance in support of it, popping up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to perform their latest single, mid-July’s “Here To Forever.”

Ben Gibbard and company have been together for about a quarter of a century now, so they’re more experienced than just about any other indie band still kicking around today. That well-aged polish showed during the Colbert performance, as the group delivered a confident and engaging performance of the upbeat single that has a sound that ought to feel comfortably familiar to longtime DCFC fans.

Gibbard previously said of the track in a statement, “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

Watch Death Cab For Cutie perform “Here To Forever” on Colbert above.

Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

