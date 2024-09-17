Deftones have a strong tour lined up for 2025: The band announced new dates today (September 17), and The Mars Volta and Fleshwater are set to support on all currently announced shows.

The tour starts in Portland, Oregon on February 25, and it’ll also hit cities like Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York City, before wrapping up in Boston on April 8.

A Live Nation pre-sale for tickets starts September 19 at 10 a.m. local time (use the code “SETLIST”). Then, a general on-sale kicks off September 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In an interview with KROQ earlier this year, Chino Moreno said the band has a new album that’s nearing its final stages:

“We’ve just sort of been working on and off over the last year-and-a-half from when we started writing. Basically, where we’re sitting right now is we have a whole record recorded all musically. And it’s pretty much my job right now to finish up the vocals. I have, obviously, this show again next week, and then straight after that, I go back home to Oregon and I go in the studio. So as long as that takes. I hate to put a definite kind of timeframe… we’re not really in a rush. We want it to be great. I think that’s most important. But it is coming and it’s really good. We’re really excited with what we’ve been working on. Overall, it’s an invigorated kind of sound.”

Check out the tour dates below.