For the past five years, metal band Deftones have worked on more than just music. They’ve also partnered with California brewery Belching Beaver for several craft beers named after their music, like the Phantom Bride and White Pony IPAs. After picking up critical acclaim for their 2020 album Ohms, Deftones have once again tapped Belching Beaver for a signature brew.

The band officially unveiled their newest craft beer Ohms Pale Ale on Monday. Boasting 5.5 percent ABV, it’s slated for release on January 29 across Belching Beavers’ four locations. Announcing the new draft on Instagram, the brewery described its tasting notes:

“The first thing you’ll notice is the bright, citrusy aromas. There’s plenty of lemon peel, grapefruit, and pineapple aromas with a blend of some light pine to give a more nuanced and complex tableau that isn’t found in a lot of pale ales. The finish is nice, light, and very refreshing. Hands down, one of the best thirst-quenching and flavorful beers we’ve ever brewed for you all.”

Announcing our latest #Deftones x @BelchingBeaver collaboration, and the newest member of our collection: #Ohms Pale Ale. 16oz 4-packs will be available on February 1 for a limited time in select U.S. cities. More details can be found at https://t.co/Z7ISsIyowb upon its release. pic.twitter.com/ja746Y3yNZ — Deftones (@deftones) January 24, 2021

Ahead of announcing their Ohms beer, Deftones’ Chino Moreno spoke with Uproxx about how their album Ohms was one of their “heaviest” yet. “I think that is attributed to everybody being engaged completely,” Moreno said. “Everybody firing on all cylinders. There’s not one of us individually that was sort of sitting back just going along. Everybody was very present physically and emotionally, ready to work and to put the work in.”

Check out product photos for Deftones’ Ohms beer above.

Ohms is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Deftones are a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.