A little more than three years ago, I premiered a track from Buffalo’s Del Paxton on this very site, calling the track and their LP All Day, Every Day, All Night a “record packed out with great hooks and even some surprises along the way.”

Now, after some time off, the trio is back with “September,” another welcome installment in the band’s ’90s-emo-inspired catalogue. To celebrate the new track, bassist/vocalist Zack Schoedel sat down to talk Forrest Gump, Saves The Day, and Breaking Bad tattoos in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Light, refreshing, inspirational, uplifting

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

It would be cool if people looking back on it from 2050 just assumed it was from the 1990’s and not 20-teens. This one thing might actually the determining factor in whether we consider ourselves to have been successful or not.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

We’ve never toured outside the US. So in my imagination it would be Jakarta or Budapest. In reality, my favorite place to play has been right here at home in Buffalo, NY. But if that doesn’t count, I’ll say Brooklyn is my favorite place to play. RIP Suburbia.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

If Dylan and Greg could be made into one person, that hybrid of a person would be the one who has most inspired my work. But that probably doesn’t count for an answer either does it? If not, I’ll just say Bob Nanna.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The name of the place escapes me but it was a Mexican place in Albuquerque, NM.

What album do you know every word to?

Saves the Day – Stay What You Are

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Believe it or not it was Marylin Manson and Alice Cooper co-headlining show in Buffalo. It was on a big outdoor stage by the harbor. I was actually working for the organizers of the show. I got to hang out on the other side of the barricade and was like 2 inches in front of Marilyn Manson while he did his insane thing. So I was standing in-between him and a sea of thousands of people. There were a lot of balloons and confetti.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Low cut jorts and a t-shirt. No shoes if possible. If shoes are necessary, no socks. Why? I don’t know. Why does the tide rise with the moon? Why does the rooster crow?

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@Catatonicyouths.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Probably Third Eye Blind – “Losing A Whole Year.” And just by virtue of it being the first track on the best rock album of all time

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Honestly it was “options bandcamp.” Our buddy Seth from Chicago has a solo project called Options and he released his 6th LP today called Wind’s Gonna Blow. I’ve been excited about it for a long time and my excitement was justified.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Something that someone would never buy for themselves. So usually a very popular band and a very popular album everyone loves kind of half ironically. Dylan and I bought Greg Dookie on vinyl for his birthday one year.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Many many years ago, long before the existence of this band, we drove to central coastal New Jersey to have a meeting with a record executive. We parked in a grocery store parking lot and slept in the van the night before. We woke up to people parking their cars and walking into the grocery store first thing in the morning. We then followed our mapquest directions to the palatial home of this record executive we believed held the key to our futures. It turns out he didn’t.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have any tattoos but I keep thinking about getting a little alien guy giving a peace sign or an eight ball. Lately I’ve been thinking about getting a Breaking Bad tattoo as well.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Santana feat. Rob Thomas is one of my favorite artists. That will usually keep me from touching the dial.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My parents raised me, which was very very nice of them. Believe me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop eating pizza every day.

What’s the last show you went to?

If memory serves, it was Taking Meds. They have a new EP coming out which is very exciting. One of my favorite bands.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Forrest Gump. It’s always on TV.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

If Kanye were coming over for dinner, I’d make a nice risotto or lentil stew.

“September” is out now, with all proceeds going to the Buffalo-based organization Black Love Resits In The Rust. Listen here.