You might know Devon Welsh from his work in Majical Cloudz, but his solo work feels a bit more direct. The songwriter’s second solo album, True Love, was released earlier this year, showcasing Welsh’s vocals and lyrical prowess as he observes love in all its forms.

As the holiday season descends, Welsh sat down to talk Bernie Sanders, Mariah Carey, and “Silent Night” in a special holiday edition of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What’s the best holiday gift you’ve ever received?

Oh gosh, I think it has to be redacted from this interview!

What is your earliest holiday memory?

I remember dancing to the Mariah Carey Christmas album when I was very young, I think five. I remember being constipated at Christmas and enjoying that music.

What’s on your wish list for this year?

I don’t think I have a wish list! I am hoping at some point soon to acquire some studio materials though.

What holiday song can you not resist singing along to?

“Silent Night.”

What’s the holiday song you wish you could zap out of existence?

Most holiday songs!

What is your strangest holiday tradition?

Not having a tree for many, many years!

What album makes for the perfect gift?

We Shall Overcome by Bernie Sanders and 30 Vermont Artists.

Thoughts on snow?

I love snow, but mainly when it’s fairly fresh. Snow in rural areas is peaceful and beautiful, but in the city it becomes somewhat of a logistical and aesthetic nightmare.

What holiday movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

I think I could safely resist watching all of them!

Marry, F*ck, Kill: Santa, Thanksgiving Turkey, Hannukah Harry.

Kill Coca-Cola Santa, F*ck Hannukah Harry, Marry Thanksgiving Turkey.

What’s the one food you need on your Thanksgiving table?

Brussels sprouts.

Where’s the most interesting place you’ve ever spent the holidays?

It’s only ever been where I’m living, or at my dad’s place, or at my ex-step dad’s mom and step-dad’s house.

You decide to blow off the holidays and travel instead. Where are you going?

I am going to the nearest Bernie Sanders rally to celebrate his coming nomination!

If the holidays are a time for giving, what’s the charity you’d like to big up for the season?

Donate to the Bernie Sanders campaign or to Justice Democrats! Charities are very important, but it’s also important that we make sure the people we put in political office are looking out for our best interests.

What’s your favorite holiday drink?

I used to love eggnog, I’ve enjoyed wine in the past. I think this Christmas I might drink some sparking water!

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Absolutely. Amazing movie!

How early is too early to decorate for the holiday season?

Too early is before Thanksgiving!

What’s your ideal way to spend New Year’s Eve?

With a handful of close friends in an intimate gathering.

As the year ends, how are you going to remember 2019?

It was a great year in my personal life, and a turbulent and disturbing year in the wider world.

The ball is dropping. What are you wishing for in the new year?

I hope the American people get engaged in the political process and vote for a strong progressive this November, because a lot is at stake. I am supporting Bernie Sanders so I hope he takes the White House!

Devon Welsh’s latest LP True Love is out now.