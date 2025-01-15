I have been in this business for a long time. And in that time I have realized many of my professional dreams. But one dream persists. It’s a modest dream, but it is mine: I want to write the liner notes for the Criterion Collection edition of Ondi Timoner’s 2004 rock documentary Dig!

Alas, it looks like it won’t happen. (I’ll explain why in a moment.) But I love this film. I believe it belongs in the canon — not just rock movies, but cinema in general.

I have thought about this a lot in the past 21 years. Actually, “thought” might be the wrong word. What’s a word for “staring at a TV screen many, many times while under the influence of various chemicals late at night”? Because that sums up my relationship with Dig! It is on my shortlist of stoner/drunken comfort movies, the sort of flick you put on when you should just go to bed already and need a good televisual hang to guide you to slumber.

For those who are unfamiliar: Dig! is a documentary about two bands from the West Coast who peaked — creatively and (sort of) commercially — in the late nineties and early aughts. Both groups work in a retro milieu heavily indebted to psych-tinged sixties rock. The director followed these bands over the course of eight years, documenting their minor triumphs and far more frequent failures. They start out as friends and mutual admirers, but over time a rivalry develops. This is mostly due to one band becoming marginally successful and the other band being fronted by a megalomaniacal lunatic who, among other outrages, believes he can write songs telepathically with the imprisoned Charles Manson.

The first band is The Dandy Warhols, a decent quartet led by a preening diva with excellent cheekbones improbably named Courtney Taylor-Taylor. The other band is The Brian Jonestown Massacre, a combustible unit whose constantly shifting lineup is steered by Anton Newcombe, a natural and absurdly prolific songwriter described by one fan as “the best sixties revivalist since the sixties.” (Was there such a thing as a “sixties revivalist” in the actual 1960s? Please, we have no time for such questions!) Much of the movie is narrated by Taylor and (somewhat) assumes his point of view as a self-described member of “the world’s most well-adjusted band” observing their chaotic and star-crossed contemporaries.

And yet each time I watch Dig! — I think this is true of anyone who watches this movie — I quickly forget about The Dandy Warhols and focus solely on The Brian Jonestown Massacre. The Dandy Warhols seemed to realize in real time that this would happen. (In one of the more infamous scenes, they stage a magazine photo shoot at the epically disheveled BJM band house to make themselves look crazier than they are. It doesn’t work.) This movie ultimately makes Taylor’s band look “better” in the sense of presenting a relatively polished front, and “worse” as far as being cool, entertaining, and/or unintentionally hilarious.

I know this is a cliché but in this case it’s apt: They don’t make bands like The Brian Jonestown Massacre anymore. This is the kind of band that will erupt into an on-stage brawl because one of the three guitar players on stage played a bum note. This is the kind of band where the second most prominent guy is the tambourine player. This is the kind of band that will play for 10 hours in front of 10 people at the Communist Party headquarters in Cleveland. This is the kind of band that will go to L.A. to audition for record labels and blow all their travel money on sitars. This is the kind of band that will proudly snort cocaine in front of a documentary camera. This is the kind of band that parties so hard that Harry Dean Stanton just magically materializes amid the maelstrom.

You get the picture. Dig! checks a lot of boxes for things that I love: rock ‘n’ roll, musical rivalries, comically large sideburns, performative decadence, delusional dreamers, tragicomic buffoonery. But above all Dig! is the most quotable rock doc you will ever see. And almost all those quotes come from Newcombe, who might be a genius and definitely is an asshole. This gives him the unique ability to claim that he is “kicking off a musical revolution” with a straight face. (What Jack Black does ironically Anton Newcombe declares with Klaus Kinski-level maniacal seriousness.)

(A quick digression: Here are the top five best Anton Newcombe quotes from Dig!:

5. “No one’s gonna say ‘fuck you’ to me on MY stage with MY band!”

4. “This song is about love and it’s called, well, ‘Love.’”

3. “The Beatles were for sale, I give it away.”

2. “I never do anything wrong. That’s why I never say I’m sorry.”

1. “You fucking broke my sitar, motherfucker!”)

That last one makes more sense if you have seen the movie.

Anyway, Dig! made me a lifelong fan of The Brian Jonestown Massacre. And I do mean lifelong — I thought their most recent record, 2023’s The Future Is Your Past, was pretty good. And by “pretty good” I mean “it sounds exactly like all of their other albums.” Newcombe is like a chef who can make countless dishes out of the same three ingredients: The Rolling Stones circa 1966, The Velvet Underground circa 1967, and The Cure circa 1982. Though all you really need from this band is Tepid Peppermint Wonderland, a 2004 compilation that coincided with Dig! Given the perpetual spottiness of their studio work, Tepid Peppermint Wonderland must be counted as one of the best “greatest hits” albums of the modern era. With its murderer’s row of endlessly re-playable rock songs, the record improbably (but credibly!) presents Newcombe as the dirtbag Tom Petty of America’s underbelly.