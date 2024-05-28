DIIV is just days removed from the release of their latest album, Frog In Boiling Water. If you’ve listened and it sounded like something you’d want to hear live, you’re in luck: Today (May 28), the group announced an expansive world tour.
The trek runs from early June to mid-December. It starts with North American shows until early August, and after a few weeks off, it picks back up for a South American run, then another break, and then European/UK shows. Tickets are available now and more information can be found on the band’s website.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
DIIV 2024 Tour Dates
06/06 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
06/07 — San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
06/08 — Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
06/10 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/13 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
06/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
06/16 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/18 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
06/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/23 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
06/24 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
06/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/27 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/16 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
07/17 — Richmond, VA @ The National
07/19 — Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
07/20 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
07/21 — Miami, FL @ The Ground
07/23 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
07/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
07/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
07/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
08/04 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/05 — Boston, MA @ Royale
08/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/06 — Lima, Peru @ Teatro Leguía
09/08 — Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate
09/10 — Mar Del Plata, Argentina @ Club TRI
09/12 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C Complejo Art Media
09/15 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia
09/20 — Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Indie Rocks!
09/21 — Guadalajara, MEX @ C3 Stage
11/16 — Stockholm @ Slatkyrkan
11/17 — Copenhagen @ Vega
11/18 — Berlin @ Astra
11/19 — Munich @ Technikum
11/20 — Milan @ Circolo Magnolia
11/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace with Fontaines DC
11/23 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace with Fontaines DC
11/25 — Madrid @ Sala But
11/26 — Barcelona @ Sala Apollo
11/27 — Zurich @ Dynamo Saal
11/28 — Paris @ Bataclan
11/29 — Gent @ Vooruit
11/30 — Liège @ OM
12/02 — Brighton @ Chalk
12/05 — Bristol @ SWX
12/06 — Birmingham @ XOYO
12/07 — Glasgow @ SWG3 TV Studio
12/08 — Newcastle @ Newcastle University
12/09 — Manchester @ The Ritz
12/10 — Southampton @ Engine Rooms
12/12 — Rennes @ Antipode
12/13 — Esch @ Kulturfabrik
12/14 — Köln @ Kantine
12/15 — Amsterdam @ Paradiso
Frog In Boiling Water is out now via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.