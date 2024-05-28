DIIV is just days removed from the release of their latest album, Frog In Boiling Water. If you’ve listened and it sounded like something you’d want to hear live, you’re in luck: Today (May 28), the group announced an expansive world tour.

The trek runs from early June to mid-December. It starts with North American shows until early August, and after a few weeks off, it picks back up for a South American run, then another break, and then European/UK shows. Tickets are available now and more information can be found on the band’s website.

Find the full list of tour dates below.