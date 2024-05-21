We’re now just a few days from the release of Frog In Boiling Water, DIIV’s latest album. Before the project drops, the group has come through with one more advance single: “Raining On Your Pillow.”

The band says of the song:

“‘Raining On Your Pillow’ is a song which brings to mind the shameful past (and present) of American imperialism. Lost in a terrifying landscape, a lone soldier ruminates on the existence of a landscape of his own far removed from conflict. Does it matter if this place is real or not? Is a false sense of hope enough to give our lives meaning in the midst of despair? A looping guitar figure plays underneath a driving rhythm in a cloud of murky atmosphere of analog synths and tape loops. Menacing, doomed, and strangely hopeful.”

DIIV previously said of the album as a whole, “We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Watch the “Raining On Your Pillow” video above.

Frog In Boiling Water is out 5/24 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.