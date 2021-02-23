Save for a break in the ’90s and 2000s, Dinosaur Jr. is one of the longest-running bands out there, having formed in 1984. Since their 2005 reunion, J Mascis and company have been consistently productive, and they’ll continue that this year with a new album: Sweep It Into Space is set for release on April 23. Ahead of then, the band has shared a new song, “I Ran Away.”

Kurt Vile co-produced the album and played 12-string guitar on “I Ran Away,” and some of his signature breeziness can be heard on the track. Mascis said of working with him, “[I] ended up just mimicking a few things he’d done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Listen to “I Ran Away” above and check out the Sweep It Into Space art and tracklist below.

1. “I Ain’t”

2. “I Met The Stones”

3. “To Be Waiting”

4. “I Ran Away”

5. “Garden”

6. “Hide Another Round”

7. “And Me”

8. “I Expect It Always”

9. “Take It Back”

10. “N Say”

11. “Walking To You”

12. “You Wonder”

Sweep It Into Space is out 4/23 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.