Canadian trio The Dirty Nil rung in the new year with a brand new album, pleasantly titled F*ck Art. Spanning eleven tracks and clocking in at just 35 minutes, the album is the type of punk rock jumpstart that feels increasingly necessary during the dreary months of winter. Don’t let the chugging hardcore riffs of album opener “Doom Boy” fool you: this album is as melodic as they come, with infectious choruses and snarky songwriting.

To celebrate the release of F*ck Art, guitarist/vocalist Luke Bentham sat down to talk ‘Goodfellas,’ learning about guitar distortion, and The Replacements in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Jubilant, Homies, Thrash, Rodeo

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a band that wrote their own playbook and always did what they wanted to do.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I would have to say Toronto, though Minneapolis, Chicago, Philly and London are close 2nd’s.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Hard to say, probably my Godfather, a man named John Struthers. He gave me my first guitar and shared stories of seeing bands like the MC5 and The Beatles. Most Importantly, he showed me the distortion button on the starter amp he bought me, my life has been about chasing the high of that first ‘TWANGGGG’

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The plain egg omelette from Mickey’s Diner in St. Paul MN

What album do you know every word to?

Johnny Cash – Live at Folsom Prison.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The Replacements first gig in 22 years, at Riot Fest in Toronto 2013. That was my favourite at least.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Starshirt, tucked into Levi’s with PF Flyers. They’re all sturdy items that show the kids that a proper rock and roll show is gonna happen.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Twitter has to be Dan Carlin of Hardcore Histroy/Common Sense, on Instagram I’d have to go with Catatonic Youths.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Depends on the tour, but probably “Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy overall.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

‘Napoleon Russia Campaign.’

What album makes for the perfect gift?

F*ck Art.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

It depends on the definition of weird. I’d probably have to go with the time we stayed in a literal treehouse in British Columbia while we were on tour with Against Me!

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Don’t have any.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Trooper, Missy Elliot

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My family has been very supportive of the whole rock ‘n’ roll thing

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Be nicer.

What’s the last show you went to?

The Beaches at the Danforth in Toronto.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Goodfellas.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Shakshuka, side of garlic bread.

F*ck Art is out now on Dine Alone. Listen here.