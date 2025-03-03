Fresh off appearing on Steven Hyden’s list of his favorite music from February, Dutch Interior has released a new song. “Beekeeping” is the latest single from the Los Angeles-based group’s upcoming album Moneyball.
Vocalist Shane Barton described the thoughtful track as “a reflection on personal flaws. It cautions against maintaining stagnant relationships and serves as a reminder that doing so is more akin to an act of cruelty than a favor.” The song itself is lovely (that slide guitar!), even if the subject matter is anything but.
You can watch the “Beekeeping” video above, while Dutch Interior’s tour dates can be found below.
Dutch Interior’s 2025 Tour Dates: Moneyball Tour
03/11 — Austin, TX @ 13th Floor (SXSW)
03/13 — Austin, TX @ 13th Floor (SXSW)
03/13 — Austin, TX @ Valhalla (SXSW)
03/13 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk (SXSW)
03/14 — Austin, TX @ High Noon (SXSW)
03/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #
03/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Going Underground (In-Store Performance)
03/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Well Wishes (Album Release Party)
03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
03/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *
03/25 — Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge *
03/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *
03/27 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
03/28 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
04/06 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room ^
04/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^
04/10 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^
04/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
04/12 — Houston, TX @ Wonky Power ^
04/13 — Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^
08/30 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Psych Festival
08/31 — Dorset, England @ End of the Road Festival
# with Iceage
* with Frog
^ with Lowertown
Moneyball is out 3/21 via Fat Possum. Find more information here.