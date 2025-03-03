Fresh off appearing on Steven Hyden’s list of his favorite music from February, Dutch Interior has released a new song. “Beekeeping” is the latest single from the Los Angeles-based group’s upcoming album Moneyball.

Vocalist Shane Barton described the thoughtful track as “a reflection on personal flaws. It cautions against maintaining stagnant relationships and serves as a reminder that doing so is more akin to an act of cruelty than a favor.” The song itself is lovely (that slide guitar!), even if the subject matter is anything but.

You can watch the “Beekeeping” video above, while Dutch Interior’s tour dates can be found below.