If shoegaze, alternative folk, or fuzzy rock floats your boat, Dutch Interior is right up your alley. The Los Angeles-based act’s 2023 project, Blinded By Fame, secure Butch Interior a spot of many indie acts to watch list. Today (January 27), the group announced their long awaited follow-up.

On March 21, Dutch Interior’s Fat Possum debut, Moneyball, will hit streaming services. For now, the band (comprised of Jack Nugent, Conner Reeves, Davis Stewart, Noah Kurtz, and Shane & Hayden Barton) has released its first offering single, “Fourth Street.”

The Bewildering cross genre fusion record why Dutch Interior should have been included on any “artists that need to drop something new” in 2025 list. As heard in their discography, Dutch Interior’s supporting music video kicks fans on edge as they try to decode what is next.

In a statement, guitarist and vocalist Noah Kurtz discussed the creative origins of the record. “Starting off with a rambling recollection of feelings and personal anecdotes that come with living far away from loved ones,” they said. “The song eventually builds to a chorus that’s about finding your footing on your own.”

You can catch Dutch performing this song and more on the road as Frog, Lowertown, and Acetone’s supporting act. Watch Dutch Interior’s video for “Fourth Street” above. View the tracklist and artwork for Moneyball below.