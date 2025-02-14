Ekkstacy made major headway in the alt scene last year. With the “Never Left Chicago” musician nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2025 JUNO Awards, Ekkstacy plans has no plans of slowing down.

Today (February 14), Ekkstacy announced his sophomore album, Forever. Instead of delivering a fuzzy love track to go along with the Valentine’s Day holiday, Ekkstacy wanted to explore another emotion on the project’s lead single. On “Keep My Head Down,” which was produced by Andrew Wells, Ekkstacy dives into the heartbreaking experience of suffering in silence.

“You don’t have to worry / I can do it all for myself / I sit and I smoke when it’s silent / Watch the sun cover the pier / I was young, was I? / Miss it so much, where’d that go? / I have all these friends / But there’s so much of me I don’t show / Keep my head down,” sings Ekkstacy

Wells isn’t Ekkstacy’s only creative collaborator on the “Keep My Head Down.” Over on Instagram, Wells revealed multiple Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and fellow musician Cassidy Turbin can be heard throughout the record as its featured drummer.

Listen to “Keep My Head Down” above.

Forever is out 5/16 via United Masters. Find more information here.