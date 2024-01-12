This morning, January 12, Ekkstacy dropped the final single before dropping his self-titled album on January 19.

The rollout began with the September lead single “Problems” featuring Trippie Redd, and it’s bookended by “Chicago,” described in a press release as “a powerful ode to its namesake city with a catchy pop-punk opening riff and a fiery guitar solo that bookend a somber reflection of the dissociative nature of being on tour and longing to stay in one place for more than a few days.”

“Am I good? I don’t know,” Ekkstacy sings. “You took me out, we went home / I should have never left Chicago.”

The accompanying lyric video depicts the dichotomous rockstar whirlwind that is becoming Ekkstacy’s new normal — showing him performing on stage and puking backstage. But throughout the song, Ekkstacy describes something even more titillating: A lover.

“You make me feel things I can’t see,” he sings. “There’s nowhere else I wanna be / I think I found her finally / I hope you feel this way about me.”

Watch the “Chicago” lyric video above, and check out the Ekkstacy cover art and tracklist, as well as his upcoming tour dates, below.