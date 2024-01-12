This morning, January 12, Ekkstacy dropped the final single before dropping his self-titled album on January 19.
The rollout began with the September lead single “Problems” featuring Trippie Redd, and it’s bookended by “Chicago,” described in a press release as “a powerful ode to its namesake city with a catchy pop-punk opening riff and a fiery guitar solo that bookend a somber reflection of the dissociative nature of being on tour and longing to stay in one place for more than a few days.”
“Am I good? I don’t know,” Ekkstacy sings. “You took me out, we went home / I should have never left Chicago.”
The accompanying lyric video depicts the dichotomous rockstar whirlwind that is becoming Ekkstacy’s new normal — showing him performing on stage and puking backstage. But throughout the song, Ekkstacy describes something even more titillating: A lover.
“You make me feel things I can’t see,” he sings. “There’s nowhere else I wanna be / I think I found her finally / I hope you feel this way about me.”
Watch the “Chicago” lyric video above, and check out the Ekkstacy cover art and tracklist, as well as his upcoming tour dates, below.
Ekkstacy album cover art
Ekkstacy album tracklist
1. “I Don’t Have One Of Those”
2. “Luv Of My Life”
3. “I Guess We Made It This Far”
4. “Alright” Feat. The Kid Laroi
5. “Goo Lagoon”
6. “Bella”
7. “Shutting Me Out”
8. “Problems” Feat. Trippie Redd
9. “Get Me Out”
10. “F*ck”
11. “Chicago”
12. “Headless Horseman Lost His Way”
13. “I Can’t Find Anyone”
Ekkstacy’s 2024 tour dates
02/18 — Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
02/20 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
02/21 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
02/25 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
02/27 — Raleigh, NC @ Local 506
02/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
03/01 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
03/02 — Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
03/03 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
03/07 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
03/08 — Austin, TX @ Ballroom at Spider House
03/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
03/14 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
03/15 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social
03/17 — Manchester, UK @ YES
03/18 — London, UK @ Scala
03/19 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
03/21 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
03/22 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
03/25 — Berlin, Germany @ Frannz
03/26 — Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer
03/27 — Cologne, Germany @ CBE
03/28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
05/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/09 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/10 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
05/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Beverly Theatre
05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
05/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Ekkstacy is out 1/19 via UnitedMasters. Find more information here.