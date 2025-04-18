There’s no such thing as a bad Elliott Smith album. They’re all somewhere between “really good” and “era defining.” Figure 8 holds special significance, however, as it was the final album Smith released before his death in 2003. The mural on the cover remains a Los Angeles landmark to this day (just ask Phoebe Bridgers).
On the 25th anniversary of Figure 8‘s release, Interscope/UMe announced that a deluxe edition of the album is being released on vinyl for the first time.
Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) features “the original 16 tracks spread across two LPs while a third LP boasts seven bonus tracks, six of which have never been on vinyl,” according to a press release. Those rarities are “Figure 8,” “A Living Will,” acoustic takes of “Son Of Sam” and “Happiness,” an alternate version of “Pretty Mary K,” and a cover of “Because” by The Beatles, which originally appeared on the soundtrack for Best Picture winner American Beauty.
You can pre-order Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) here, and see the tracklist below.
Elliott Smith’s Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) Album Cover Artwork
Elliott Smith’s Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist
LP1, Side A
1. “Son Of Sam”
2. “Somebody That I Used to Know”
3. “Junk Bond Trader”
4. “Everything Reminds Me Of Her”
LP1, Side B
5. “Everything Means Nothing To Me”
6. “L.A.”
7. “In The Lost And Found (Honky Bach/The Roost)”
8. “Stupidity Tries”
LP2, Side C
9. “Easy Way Out”
10. “Wouldn’t Mama Be Proud”
11. “Color Bars”
12. “Happiness”
LP2, Side D
13. “The Gondola Man”
14. “Pretty Mary K”
15. “Better Be Quiet Now”
16. “Can’t Make a Sound”
17. “Bye”
LP3, Side E
18. “Figure 8”
19. “A Living Will”
20. “Son of Sam (Acoustic Version)”
21. “I Can’t Answer You Anymore”
LP3, Side F
22. “Pretty Mary K (Alternate Version)”
23. “Happiness (Acoustic Version)”
24. “Because”
Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) is out 6/6. Find more information here.