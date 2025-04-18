There’s no such thing as a bad Elliott Smith album. They’re all somewhere between “really good” and “era defining.” Figure 8 holds special significance, however, as it was the final album Smith released before his death in 2003. The mural on the cover remains a Los Angeles landmark to this day (just ask Phoebe Bridgers).

On the 25th anniversary of Figure 8‘s release, Interscope/UMe announced that a deluxe edition of the album is being released on vinyl for the first time.

Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) features “the original 16 tracks spread across two LPs while a third LP boasts seven bonus tracks, six of which have never been on vinyl,” according to a press release. Those rarities are “Figure 8,” “A Living Will,” acoustic takes of “Son Of Sam” and “Happiness,” an alternate version of “Pretty Mary K,” and a cover of “Because” by The Beatles, which originally appeared on the soundtrack for Best Picture winner American Beauty.

You can pre-order Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) here, and see the tracklist below.