Elliott Smith’s ‘Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition)’ Is Being Released On Vinyl For The First Time

There’s no such thing as a bad Elliott Smith album. They’re all somewhere between “really good” and “era defining.” Figure 8 holds special significance, however, as it was the final album Smith released before his death in 2003. The mural on the cover remains a Los Angeles landmark to this day (just ask Phoebe Bridgers).

On the 25th anniversary of Figure 8‘s release, Interscope/UMe announced that a deluxe edition of the album is being released on vinyl for the first time.

Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) features “the original 16 tracks spread across two LPs while a third LP boasts seven bonus tracks, six of which have never been on vinyl,” according to a press release. Those rarities are “Figure 8,” “A Living Will,” acoustic takes of “Son Of Sam” and “Happiness,” an alternate version of “Pretty Mary K,” and a cover of “Because” by The Beatles, which originally appeared on the soundtrack for Best Picture winner American Beauty.

You can pre-order Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) here, and see the tracklist below.

Elliott Smith’s Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) Album Cover Artwork

Interscope/UMe

Elliott Smith’s Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

LP1, Side A

1. “Son Of Sam”
2. “Somebody That I Used to Know”
3. “Junk Bond Trader”
4. “Everything Reminds Me Of Her”

LP1, Side B

5. “Everything Means Nothing To Me”
6. “L.A.”
7. “In The Lost And Found (Honky Bach/The Roost)”
8. “Stupidity Tries”

LP2, Side C

9. “Easy Way Out”
10. “Wouldn’t Mama Be Proud”
11. “Color Bars”
12. “Happiness”

LP2, Side D

13. “The Gondola Man”
14. “Pretty Mary K”
15. “Better Be Quiet Now”
16. “Can’t Make a Sound”
17. “Bye”

LP3, Side E

18. “Figure 8”
19. “A Living Will”
20. “Son of Sam (Acoustic Version)”
21. “I Can’t Answer You Anymore”

LP3, Side F

22. “Pretty Mary K (Alternate Version)”
23. “Happiness (Acoustic Version)”
24. “Because”

Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition) is out 6/6. Find more information here.

