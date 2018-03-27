Silver Lake’s Elliott Smith Bar Is Going Out Of Business

Deputy Music Editor
03.27.18

Instagram

In 2016, the word spread that the space behind the famed Silver Lake wall mural that was featured on Elliott Smith’s beloved Figure 8 album was turning into a bar. This would have been fine if the bar didn’t need to remove a portion of the mural to install a window. Still, Bar Angeles embraced a concept that attempted to pay tribute to the songwriting great who used to live in the neighborhood, and the removed wall became part of the internal decor.

The bar opened last year and turned out to be a restaurant, too, serving expensive personal pizzas along with expensive wine and cocktails, never quite earning the favor of the locals. Soon brunch was added in an attempt to boost business, and later live music. Now, a little more than a year after opening, Bar Angeles is throwing in the title. Eater Los Angeles is reporting that the space will be quickly flipped to become a Filipino restaurant called Ma’am Sir, with Bar Angeles’ last day of operation coming on March 31.

There is no word about whether the internal (or external, for that matter) wall mural will remain, though it is hard to imagine that a new tenant would simply remove such a revered part of the neighborhood’s history. What we do know is that many are excited to try the new cuisine from the same creators of Downtown LA’s highly regarded Rice Bar. For those that actually did frequent Bar Angeles (I don’t know anyone who falls into this category), let’s hope it’s a fond farewell to a friend.

Around The Web

TAGSBar Angeleselliott smithsilver lake

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP