As Elon Musk’s erratic, err…managerial decisions continue at Twitter, people are beginning to follow through on leaving the platform. One prominent voice to speak up about leaving Twitter today was Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. “I’m about to depart,” Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter, citing his own mental health as the reason for leaving the “toxic” platform, adding that, “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.”

It looks like Musk caught wind of Reznor’s intentions of leaving Twitter and had something to say about it. And even though Reznor cited that he was already displeased with the platform long before Musk came into the picture, Musk felt it was necessary to protect the potential damage to his ego resulting from Reznor’s position. Replying to a prominent account that cited how “the world still hasn’t ended,” since Donald Trump was reinstated to Twitter, Musk said, “And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Hmm..ok. What one has to do with the other is a bit confusing, but Musk doesn’t want to let anyone leave without a swift kick in the bum on the way out apparently. He later added that, “I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style.”

I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

These comments from Musk exmeplify the type of internet bullying that made Twitter the “toxic” place that Reznor described to begin with. Not like Reznor would be phased by anything Elon “silver spoon” Musk says, but here is your new “leader” Tweeps.