It’s been nearly a month since Elon Musk bought Twitter and grabbed the reigns of the social media platform. Things have not gone well. Heck, at one point recently, many thought the site, at any second, was going to shut down for good. Whether that actually happens, it doesn’t look like Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor will be part of Twitter’s future, as he’s gearing up to leave.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Reznor called Musk’s takeover an “embarrassment” and continued, “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

He also said of making the music for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All, “It couldn’t have been better. We went from not knowing him going into this to meeting a genuine, authentic, respectful collaborator who has become a friend. We were able to work on material that, in every iteration, we were amazed by how it blossomed into something beyond our expectation. I know that sounds ridiculous, you can say, but it really was a magical experience.”