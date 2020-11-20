The newest Amazon Prime Video series, The Wilds, debuts on December 11, but ahead of then, Empress Of has shared a new song she wrote for the show, “Broken.”

Empress Of sings on the driving dark pop track, “I feel broken in a thousand little secrets / I’m all the creases in my smile / I can’t lose my scent / Forget me stumbling / I’m only a little bit of hurt / I’m a little more than worse.” She shared the trailer, which features a snippet of the song, two days ago and wrote, “This is the first time I’ve worked with a TV show to write and produce an original piece of music. I got to watch the series before hand and I’M OBSESSED.”

The song features on the show’s soundtrack alongside a score from composer Cliff Martinez. He says of the soundtrack, “The Wilds is a story about the odyssey of adolescence for ten young women. Not a subject I have a lot of familiarity with and it clearly perched me on the edge of my musical comfort zone. Nonetheless, I put on my teenage girl hat and embraced the challenge. For this score, I put aside my usual preoccupation with sparse instrumentation and stark undulating textures in favor of more traditional musical food groups such as…uh…harmony and melody! The resulting score to The Wilds is probably one of my most uniquely ‘musical’ efforts.”

Meanwhile, press materials describe the show, “Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident. ”

Listen to “The Wilds” above and revisit our interview with Empress Of here.